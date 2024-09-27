Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s not Canadian’: Jann Arden ramps up campaign against live horse exports for meat

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 8:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Jann Arden ramps up campaign to end live horse exports'
Jann Arden ramps up campaign to end live horse exports
Canadian singer and author Jann Arden is in Vancouver to raise awareness for the campaign to end live horse exports. Paul Johnson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and author Jann Arden is ramping up her campaign against the export and slaughter of horses.

Every year, about 2,500 live horses are shipped from Canada overseas to be fattened up before slaughter.

“The Canadian Horse Defense Coalition doesn’t care what you eat,” Arden with the group HORSESHIT told Global News.

“This isn’t about consumption or monitoring people’s dietary desires. That’s none of our business. This is about terrifying horses, mistreating them. I mean, the word inhumane doesn’t even come close to what they endure.”

Many of the horses are shipped to Japan where basahi, a raw dish, is a pricey delicacy.

Animal welfare organizations in Canada and Japan released a report earlier this month saying government officials are being misled by the industry about the export of live horses.

Story continues below advertisement
Canada’s Animal Justice and Japan’s Life Investigation Agency teamed up for the study, which they say reveals that the number of horses who have died as a result of the journey between the two countries is drastically higher than records reported by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Click to play video: '‘Horses are at risk’: Animal welfare groups say transport deaths underreported to CFIA'
‘Horses are at risk’: Animal welfare groups say transport deaths underreported to CFIA
Trending Now

Arden said they receive reports of horses passing out on planes and then dying or suffering injuries such as broken legs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News tried to reach out to the company that is exporting the horses but did not hear back.

Story continues below advertisement

Opponents of the trade said the main company is an American-based one that only came to Canada after the U.S. banned the practice more than two decades ago.

“It’s not hundreds of people, its not feeding Canadians, its not serving Canadians,” Arden said.

“It’s a group of businessmen calling themselves farmers who are cashing in on innocent, terrified horses.”

Arden is in Vancouver to host a public forum on Friday night, to raise awareness of the issue.

“It’s just a really unsavoury, sinister practice,” Arden said.

“And we have to end it. It’s not Canadian.”

— with files from Sam Thompson 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices