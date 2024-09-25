Jeremy Cockrill subject of 2nd conflict of interest investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan education minister Jeremy Cockrill is once again under a conflict of interest investigation.

The opposition NDP claim Cockrill has used his position as an MLA to invest in helium companies partnering with the provincial government to inflate his own pockets

Cockrill’s MLA disclosure statement for 2022 outlines he had invested in Helium Evolution and Royal Helium between April 1, 2022 and March 2023. However, the statement doesn’t specify when the investment was made or how much was invested. Cockrill’s 2023 disclosure statement again listed investment in Helium Evolution.

In a letter sent to the conflict of interest commissioner in May, NDP say the government has granted permits to both companies and has been working to substantially expand Saskatchewan’s helium industry.

Conflict of interest commissioner Maurice Herauf confirmed that his office was made aware of allegations early this year and decided to pursue the matter.

“I determined there were reasonable and probable grounds to proceed as directed by ss. 29(1) and 30(1)(a) of the Act,” he said in a statement. “The parties were advised of that determination in late July 2024. I have no further comment as this matter is ongoing.”

“The government has increased these tax breaks that are available to these two helium companies from, for example $30 (million) to $100 million,” Saskatchewan NDP social services critic Meara Conway said.

“Minister Cockrill would’ve been a member of cabinet and personally invested in these companies at a time when the government was making decisions that were very lucrative potentially for these companies.”

In July 2022, Royal Helium announced it was the first to get a royalty credit from the provincial government. A press release said it could get up to $4,227,185 in Royalty Tax Credits based on eligible project costs.

“While there is no issue with the government working with private partners to develop industries, I was surprised to see a cabinet minister had invested in two of the main companies that the Government of Saskatchewan appears to be closely partnering with to build up the helium industry,” Conway wrote.

“He should be making decisions as a member of cabinet, as a member of government, only in the interests of Saskatchewan people, but he’s also now an investor in these companies who has the potential for private financial gain.”

Cockrill issued a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the investigation, saying he did nothing wrong.

“I did not participate in any government decisions regarding the helium industry nor did I have any inside information regarding the industry,” Cockrill said. “I am fully cooperating with the Conflict of Interest Commissioner’s review and am confident that I acted appropriately.

“Ever since being elected in 2020, I have been fully transparent with the Conflict of Interest Commissioner and followed all of the recommendations that he has provided to me. I continue to cooperate with the Commissioner as he does his review.”

Cockrill went on to say insider trading is not part of the review.

“Ms. Conway is aware of that but chose to make this unfounded allegation at her media event today,” the statement reads.

“While the NDP is focused on slinging mud, we are focused on Saskatchewan people and keeping our economy strong to ensure a bright future for everyone.”

Cockrill is already under investigation by commission for his connections to the North Battleford-based company Fortress Windows and Doors, a family business he previously managed before entering politics.

In 2021, Fortress Windows and Doors received $179,137 in contracts from the Battleford Housing Authority. In his first conflict of interest statement filed in February 2021, Cockrill is listed as an adviser to Fortress Windows & Doors Ltd.

