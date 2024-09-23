Montreal police partner with Nunavik authorities to crack down on organized crime

Montreal police is partnering with police officers from Nunavik in northern Quebec in a project authorities hope will stamp out organized crime they say originates south of the province. Indigenous leaders say the criminal activities are having a devastating impact on northern communities. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.
- Michael Kovrig reflects on ‘brutally hard’ Chinese detention: ‘You’re totally alone’
- U.S. moves to ban Chinese software, hardware from all vehicles in America
- After controversial directive, Quebec now says anglophones have right to English health services
- Something’s fishy: 1 in 5 seafood products are mislabelled, study finds
Comments