Family of Montreal man killed by police in 2017 wants case to be reopened

The family of a young West Island man who died after an altercation with police is demanding justice. Koray Celik was subdued by officers in his parents’ home before he went into cardiac arrest in 2017. The officers were never charged in the incident and now the family is hoping a new appeal to the justice minister will change that. Global’s Dan Spector explains.
