Regina Pats fans hopeful ahead of new season

After a 3-2 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday, the Regina Pats are playing their home opener tonight against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
Gordon Pritchard, the team’s CEO, said they’re prepared to play good hockey and offer fans a show for every home game.
Fans told Global News that playoff hopes and a good time will keep them coming back for each game.
