Canada

Saint John homeless advocates mourn death of man who had been living in an encampment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
The head of a group that helps homeless people in Saint John, N.B., says it is mourning the death of a 58-year-old man whose body was found in an encampment over the weekend.

Johanne McCullough of Street Team Saint John says John Surette was known for his kindness and for taking care of people around him.

The Saint John Police Force say Surette’s body was found in a tent near Paradise Row in the north end of the city Saturday morning.

Investigators say the circumstances of the death are not considered criminal in nature and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Surrette was found not far from where three people died last winter in two separate tent fires.

McCullough says the community will remember Surrette for his helpfulness and generosity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

