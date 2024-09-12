Winnipeg man arrested after police find illegal sex doll destined for his home

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in three weeks, Winnipeg police are laying charges after finding an illegal sex doll destined for the city.

Last month, border agents in Vancouver intercepted a suspicious package on its way to Winnipeg.

Inside was an anatomically-correct doll designed to look like a pre-pubescent child.

Const. Dani McKinnon says that package led police to a Fort Richmond home, where officers found 20 anatomically-correct toy dolls ranging from newborn to early teens.

“Those additional dolls are not sex dolls, they are just regular dolls,” McKinnon said. “Some of them had been altered from their original state.”

Johnathan Sirski, 45, was arrested for various counts including possession of child porn.

McKinnon says though no child was harmed, owning this kind of doll is still illegal.

“It’s a little bit difficult to conceptualize, and I realize that it’s a doll, so how is that categorized as possessing child pornography?” McKinnon said. “But essentially it is because the intention and the usage is very much a depiction of a human child.”

His arrest comes a few weeks after a 41-year-old man from Silver Heights was taken into custody for the same crime.

However, McKinnon says the two cases are not related.