Rockport resident named Ontario Senior of the Year

Wendy Merkley made the decision on who would be named the Ontario Senior of the Year an easy one for the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands this year.

Merkley received the award earlier this month, and her response was unsurprisingly humble.

“I’m honoured, for one. I don’t deserve it alone. There are so many people I could name that would deserve this,” Merkley said.

Donna Dempsey, who nominated Merkley for the award, said it was high time Merkley received the recognition she deserves.

“I’ve learned that Wendy is a very organized person, she’s very enthusiastic, and she gets the job done,” Dempsey said.

Tracy Holland, who works for the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, added that reading Dempsey’s nomination made the decision easy.

“There were a few nominations and we were able to put one person forward. So, I was delighted to have the nomination from Donna that Wendy should be the recipient of the award,” Holland said.

Merkley, who never expected to return to the Rockport area after leaving it in her 20s, saw her life pivot after purchasing a business in the township.

“This was never in my plans,” Merkley said.

Now, as the newly named Senior of the Year, Merkley volunteers with five groups in the area and wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m so thankful that my husband wanted to do this and that we got this opportunity and now I’m a vibrant part of the whole community,” Merkley said.