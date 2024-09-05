$8.4M investment from feds, provincial government towards childcare staff retention

See more sharing options

The federal and Saskatchewan governments have announced an additional eight-point-four million dollars in grants to help child care providers recruit and retain staff.

They also announced another one-million dollars to enhance wages, amounting to a one-dollar-an-hour pay increase.

The province says nearly $83 million has been invested since 2021 into recruitment and retention initiatives for child care.

It says there has also been a 15 per cent increase in certified early childhood educators working in the province.