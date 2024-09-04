Menu

National

Politics

Food for thought: N.B. Liberals promise free, low-cost food for schools if elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2024 2:01 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick students head back to school for the fall
Students across New Brunswick were back in class, as summer vacation officially came to an end.
New Brunswick’s Liberals are promising a program to provide free or low-cost food at schools if they’re elected this fall.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt told reporters today her government would ensure all students have access to free, nutritious breakfasts, as well as pay-what-you-can lunches starting September next year, using local New Brunswick products.

She says when students have a full stomach, it improves their capacity to learn new information and participate in extracurricular activities.

While she did not have a menu, she said breakfast and lunches will meet the nutritional requirements for students as suggested by dietitians.

Holt says the program is expected to cost about $27.4 million per year, and she would be willing to partner with the federal government of the day should there be any help offered from Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government set aside $1 billion over five years in the last budget to expand access to provincial school food after the NDP put pressure on the Liberals to fund the program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

