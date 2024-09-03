Teen in critical condition after fight at Cross Lake high school

Mounties say a 16-year-old is in critical condition after an altercation between two groups on the grounds of a high school in Cross Lake, Manitoba – about 130 kilometres east of Winnipeg.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene early Sunday after a report of a possible stabbing, and found the teen with what they describe as “significant life-altering injuries.”
Witnesses told RCMP a group of youths were on the school grounds when another group of males appeared and a fight broke out.
The 16-year-old was flown to Winnipeg where he underwent emergency surgery.
