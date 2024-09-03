Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Teen in critical condition after fight at Cross Lake high school

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2024 6:53 pm
1 min read
Teen in critical condition after fight at Cross Lake high school - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties say a 16-year-old is in critical condition after an altercation between two groups on the grounds of a high school in Cross Lake, Manitoba – about 130 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene early Sunday after a report of a possible stabbing, and found the teen with what they describe as “significant life-altering injuries.”

Witnesses told RCMP a group of youths were on the school grounds when another group of males appeared and a fight broke out.

The 16-year-old was flown to Winnipeg where he underwent emergency surgery.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices