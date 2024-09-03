Halifax police union criticizes civilian review of 2021 homeless encampment evictions

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax police union says it’s disappointed with a review calling for an apology for the way officers and the city handled homeless encampment evictions and a resulting protest in August 2021 that turned violent.

Halifax Regional Police Association says the review by a team of Toronto-based lawyers is based on “opinions which are very narrow in scope.”

The association says parts of the review are lacking research and that those who put it together failed to consult with independent experts in housing, homelessness, policing, police governance or public safety.

More than one hundred protesters clashed with police on Aug. 18, 2021, as city officials forcibly cleared a downtown homeless encampment, with several demonstrators pepper-sprayed and arrested.

Police say it’s disappointing that the former chief of police and superintendent of Halifax parks, both of whom were involved in the events, declined to participate in the review.

The review was commissioned by the city in spring 2023 and made 37 recommendations that include for the municipality and its police force to publicly acknowledge operational flaws that led to the encampment eviction and publicly apologize for those errors.

However, the review also says police and the municipality should be commended for their “more progressive and compassionate” approach to homeless encampments since that day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.