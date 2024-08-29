Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask. Party MLAs Cockrill, Grewal

Send this page to someone via email

Two Sask. Party MLAs are now being investigated after concerns were raised over how government contracts were given to their personal companies.

The investigation will look into Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill and Gary Grewal.

“I determined there were reasonable and probable grounds to proceed pursuant to ss. 29(1) and 30(1)(a) and advised the parties of that determination in July 2024,” conflict-of-interest commissioner Maurice Herauf said in a statement.

“I have no further comment as these matters remain ongoing.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe addressed the investigation at a press conference Wednesday.

“There’s a process that the conflict-of-interest commissioner will follow,” Moe said. “There’s a process that MLAs need to follow as well and if he has some recommendations that come out of that, I’m certain the MLAs will follow it.

“In the meantime I won’t speak for the MLAs but I suspect that they’ll be cooperating fully with any questions he has along the way.”

Cockrill spoke on the investigation Thursday, saying all MLAs go through a process every year around disclosure of interests and he’s always listened to any recommendations he’s ever received from athe commissioner.

“The reviews that are being conducted by the conflict-of-interest commissioner… I have been cooperating with that and will be cooperating to the end of that,” Cockrill said.

Opposition leader Carla Beck said she wants to see accountability restored in government.

“Whether that’s spending decisions, whether that’s conflict of interest, whether that is rules around transparency, following the recommendations that are put forth (is very important),” Beck said.

View image in full screen Saskatchewan Party legislator Gary Grewal speaks to reporters on Monday Dec. 4, 2023 in Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeremy Simes. DPi

In May earlier this year, the NDP requested the investigation. The two businesses in question include Cockrill’s family business Fortress Windows and Doors – which received $ $179,137.46 in contracts from the Battleford Housing Authority in 2021, according to the NDP.

Disclosure forms from Cockrill say his family business was contracted to provide window and door replacements for the authority.

The business also signed multiple contracts with SaskTel in 2020 and 2021.

During this period, Cockrill worked part-time as a salesperson, according to his disclosure.

As for Grewal, his ownership of the Sunrise and Thriftlodge Motels in Regina has sparked controversy since Nov. 2023.

The two hotels were used by the province to provide emergency shelter, but it has been alleged by the NDP the Motel would inflate room rates for those on social assistance.

Following Grewal’s election in 2020, the Ministry of Social Services paid $731,194 to the two hotels for room rentals.

Grewal has stated that he will not seek re-election in the upcoming provincial general election.