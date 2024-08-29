Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Kingston shortlisted as ‘Destination of the Year’ for 2024 Seatrade Cruise Awards

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 2:18 pm
2 min read
Kingston is shortlisted for the 2024 Seatrade Cruise Award as Destination of the Year, praised for its welcoming port, historic sites, and local culture. View image in full screen
Kingston is shortlisted for the 2024 Seatrade Cruise Award as Destination of the Year, praised for its welcoming port, historic sites, and local culture. Global Kingston
Kingston, Ont., has been shortlisted for the Destination of the Year award at the 2024 Seatrade Cruise Awards, recognized for its welcoming atmosphere as a port of call for Great Lakes cruise ships.

The city is celebrated for its natural resources, vibrant culinary scene and rich historical community, providing a diverse experience for cruise passengers.

Tourism Kingston collaborates with Great Lakes cruise ships to ensure passengers have memorable and authentic experiences. Visitors are connected with cultural attractions, including tours of Kingston’s historic sites like Fort Henry and the Great Lakes Museum.

“Each year the global cruising industry recognizes excellence in several categories, and to be nominated alongside world-class cruise destinations is a huge honour for our Great Lakes community. Kingston has made a significant effort to create a strong presence in the Great Lakes cruising world, and visitors coming ashore are charmed by the unique way in which they are welcomed to the city,” said Stephen Burnett, Executive Director of the Great Lakes Cruise Association.

Kingston is one of three cities shortlisted for this honour, alongside Abu Dhabi and Fowey Harbour. U.K. ships making their inaugural visit to Kingston are welcomed by the Town Crier, a bagpiper and representatives from the City of Kingston and Tourism Kingston. Departing ships receive a farewell performance by the Ollin drum circle.

“I think what really sets us apart from other ports is that we offer these really beautiful arrival ceremonies and departure ceremonies, as well as the attractions that we have in the city. Fort Henry, the Keewatin is now here at the Great Lakes Museum, and those are all perfect for the cruise ship guests to enjoy,” said Noelle Piche of Tourism Kingston.

The Seatrade Cruise Awards will be presented on Sept. 11 in Malaga, Spain, at the Seatrade Cruise Med, the largest gathering of the global cruise industry.

