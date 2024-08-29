Man sought for murder in Ontario realtor’s death fled to Hong Kong

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.

York Regional Police say border officials confirmed 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko Hu, of Markham, travelled to Hong Kong.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, a 56-year-old woman from Markham, Ont., was reported missing by her family on Aug. 9 and her burned remains were later found in Parry Sound, Ont.

Police say they believe Mui went missing from an address in Stouffville, Ont., where she had been conducting a real estate transaction, and that she was targeted.

Yuk-Ying Anita Mui. Handout/York Regional Police

York Region police have said Hu is facing a charge of first-degree murder and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say investigators are now set to make an application to Interpol for a red notice, a request for law enforcement worldwide to find and provisionally arrest a suspect.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

More coming.