Canada

Poilievre urges Singh to force fall election by ending NDP deal with Liberals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2024 10:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Reporter presses Singh on why NDP continues ‘to prop up’ Liberals amid foreign interference report'
Reporter presses Singh on why NDP continues ‘to prop up’ Liberals amid foreign interference report
RELATED: Reporter presses Singh on why NDP continues 'to prop up' Liberals amid foreign interference report – Jun 13, 2024
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has written to the leader of the New Democrats, urging him to force an election this fall.

Poilievre’s letter to Jagmeet Singh says the NDP does not have a mandate from voters to keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power for another year.

“Canadians can’t afford or even endure another year of this costly coalition. No one voted for you to keep Trudeau in power,” he wrote.

He’s urging Singh to vote non-confidence in the government when the House of Commons resumes in September.

Click to play video: 'NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visits Montreal with high hopes of snatching away a Liberal stronghold'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visits Montreal with high hopes of snatching away a Liberal stronghold

The NDP entered a supply and confidence deal with the Liberals in 2022, agreeing to keep the minority government in power until 2025 in exchange for movement on key priorities.

Singh has highlighted social programs like the federal dental care, pharmacare and school lunch programs among the things his party has been able to achieve because of the deal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Poilivre’s letter said that when the deal was struck, Singh pledged to make life more affordable for Canadians. He wrote that by Singh’s own admission that has not happened.

“Earlier this month, over two years since you joined the Trudeau government, you admitted that ‘when you go into the grocery store and you’re buying your groceries, you’re spending more than ever before and you’re leaving with less than ever before,'” Poilievre wrote.

He said Singh has supported “wasteful spending” by the Liberal government in its latest budget and supported the decision to increase the price on carbon.

Poilievre is set to hold a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday.

Members of Parliament will return to the House of Commons on Sept. 16.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

