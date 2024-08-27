‘What Not to Wear’ reboot (sorta): Stacy London, Clinton Kelly to reunite

Send this page to someone via email

The reality TV favourite What Not to Wear is back with a new and modern spin: Wear Whatever the F You Want.

Former co-hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are reuniting to give their expert fashion advice to those in need, but this time, the duo will let their onscreen clients take charge in deciding their personal style.

In Wear Whatever the F You Want, the newly announced eight-part series produced by Amazon Prime Video, London and Kelly will help style-challenged people fine-tune how they dress while maintaining the quirks of their already established looks.

“The world has changed a lot since the run of ‘What Not to Wear,’ and, thankfully, so have we,” London and Kelly said in a press release. “These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms— because there are no more norms!”

Like the original, Wear Whatever the F You Want is a makeover show that encourages participants to dress more stylishly, while offering audiences at home fun tips and tricks for their own wardrobes. The only difference: the new iteration supposedly won’t tear down the episode’s client before offering help.

“Style is still an important form of communication, and we’re excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals,” London and Kelly, both 55, promised. “It’s time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it.”

A description of the show says London and Kelly “will empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime.”

The immensely popular What Not to Wear aired on TLC starting in 2003, and lasted for 10 seasons before ending in 2013.

After the series concluded, London and Kelly feuded publicly throughout the years.

The hosting duo quashed their arguing in 2023. At the time, they told the Today show they’d both grown tired of seeing discourse online about their strained relationship and decided to talk it out.

“After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ Because we don’t really hate each other,” Kelly said. “We love each other, as a matter of fact.”

Kelly told the outlet he and London have always had “very strong feelings toward each other.” In a collection of essays from 2017, Kelly wrote he either “adored” or “despised” London throughout their working relationship.

The pair had “an emotional conversation” during the COVID-19 pandemic and put their feud behind them, Kelly said.

“One thing I’ll say about forgiveness is if you don’t let go of it, the famous line is, it’s like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die,” London said. “So do not hold onto grudges. Don’t do it. Find a way through.”

London and Kelly are both listed as executive producers for Wear Whatever the F You Want. As of this writing, there is no premiere date and Canadian programming information is not yet available.