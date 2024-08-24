Cargo ship freed 2 days after running aground on St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A once stuck 138-metre cargo ship near Montreal has now been freed.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says two tugboats successfully towed the Dutch ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

An engine problem led the ship to run aground late Thursday– obstructing traffic along the water system near the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Heemskerkgraacht, originally from the Netherlands, was on its way to a port city in Spain when it stalled.

The Dutch vessel carrying scrap metal was coming in to perform a U-turn when it lost power causing an engine blackout, according to officials. Crews then dropped a bow anchor, leading the stern to hit the ground.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says while ship traffic is resuming it could take up to three days to return to normal.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines