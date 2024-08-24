Menu

Canada

Cargo ship freed 2 days after running aground on St. Lawrence Seaway near Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cargo ship runs aground south of Montreal'
Cargo ship runs aground south of Montreal
A cargo ship ran aground in the St. Lawrence Seaway south of Montreal, blocking off a section of the busy channel. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, no injuries were reported.
A once stuck 138-metre cargo ship near Montreal has now been freed.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says two tugboats successfully towed the Dutch ship that had been blocking traffic in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

An engine problem led the ship to run aground late Thursday– obstructing traffic along the water system near the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake.

The Heemskerkgraacht, originally from the Netherlands, was on its way to a port city in Spain when it stalled.

The Dutch vessel carrying scrap metal was coming in to perform a U-turn when it lost power causing an engine blackout, according to officials. Crews then dropped a bow anchor, leading the stern to hit the ground.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says while ship traffic is resuming it could take up to three days to return to normal.

With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

© 2024 The Canadian Press

