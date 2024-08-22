Federal, provincial governments announce $35M for tuition free early childhood education in Sask.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The federal and Saskatchewan governments say they are jointly investing 35-million dollars to support tuition-free training in early childhood education.

The province says the money is to create four-thousand tuition-free training seats over two years for those seeking careers in the sector.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The funds are to also provide additional training to those already working in early childhood development.

Federal minister Jenna Sudds says the money is necessary to make 10-dollar-a-day child care a reality in Saskatchewan.