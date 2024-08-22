Menu

Canada

Federal, provincial governments announce $35M for tuition free early childhood education in Sask.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2024 1:49 pm
1 min read
In Saskatchewan over the next two years nearly $35 million will be invested to continue to deliver tuition-free early childhood educator training, professional development and student financial support. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
In Saskatchewan over the next two years nearly $35 million will be invested to continue to deliver tuition-free early childhood educator training, professional development and student financial support.
The federal and Saskatchewan governments say they are jointly investing 35-million dollars to support tuition-free training in early childhood education.

The province says the money is to create four-thousand tuition-free training seats over two years for those seeking careers in the sector.

The funds are to also provide additional training to those already working in early childhood development.

Federal minister Jenna Sudds says the money is necessary to make 10-dollar-a-day child care a reality in Saskatchewan.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

