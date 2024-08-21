Winnipeg police investigate Maryland Street homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man found on Maryland Street with serious injuries Tuesday evening has died.

Police said they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m., where they found the victim on the sidewalk. The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Philip Daniel Lachose, who was originally from Chemawawin Cree Nation but had been living in Winnipeg when he was killed.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).