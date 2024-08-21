Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate Maryland Street homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man found on Maryland Street with serious injuries Tuesday evening has died.

Police said they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m., where they found the victim on the sidewalk. The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Philip Daniel Lachose, who was originally from Chemawawin Cree Nation but had been living in Winnipeg when he was killed.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

