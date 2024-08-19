Calgary football league charity passes fundraising milestone for sick children

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary minor football charity has passed a significant fundraising milestone in helping sick children and their families across Alberta.

Officials with the annual Calgary Minor Football Charity Jamboree announced on Saturday its fundraiser had raised more than $500,000 combined over the past fourteen years in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alberta.

Cheryl Cumming with the Jamboree’s organizing committee says it’s hard to describe the feeling of passing the threshold.

“To raise that much money for an organization that values … families and helps them be together when they need it the most, there are no words to express how meaningful that could be,” she says.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Charity Jamboree coincides with the kickoff to the Calgary Minor Football season which took place at Shouldice Athletic Park. Money for the charity is raised through team and player fees as well as other initiatives including donations and raffles.

Story continues below advertisement

Destiny Mand with the Ronald McDonald Charities Alberta says the money helps keep families supported, covering the cost of food, lodging and transportation during a family’s most difficult time.

“That means we can serve so many families and keep those families close to their kids while they receive treatment and we couldn’t do what we do without amazing organizers who organize events like this,” says Mand.

RMHC Alberta says it helps on average 1,200 families every year, but many more are in need.

“RMHC Alberta is currently only able to meet 14% of the total need for our services,” they say, noting they are having to turn away nine of 10 eligible families.

Expansions at Ronald McDonald House in Calgary and Edmonton began in the spring of 2023 in what RMHC Alberta calls ‘The Big Build.’ It will add 120 more family suites to keep families together while their children undergo treatment.

“There’s a lot of studies that just show that families do better together and we always want those children to feel supported and we want the parents to feel supported so we’re here to take care of them so that they can take care of their kids,” says Mand.

Calgary’s expansion is set to open next spring (2025) while Edmonton’s completion date is still to be determined.