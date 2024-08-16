Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba to investigate after family receives and buries the body of wrong person

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
Shared Health says it takes full responsibility for the error and is investigating not only what caused it but also what steps are needed to ensure it doesn’t happen again. View image in full screen
Shared Health says it takes full responsibility for the error and is investigating not only what caused it but also what steps are needed to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Randall Paull / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s provincial health authority is examining what went wrong after a family received — and buried — the remains of what was supposed to be their loved one only to later find out it was the wrong person.

Shared Health says it takes full responsibility for the error and is investigating not only what caused it but also what steps are needed to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Lanette Siragusa, head of Shared Health, says the body was released to the family at the end of July, but a subsequent check alerted officials to the mistake.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She called the error tragic and extremely painful for the families and apologized to both involved.

Siragusa says the province is supporting the family and will pay to exhume the wrongly identified remains.

She says the investigation has already revealed two more similar occurrences within recent weeks, but said staff caught the errors before the bodies were turned over to the families.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hundreds of Manitoba health records accessed in breach by former HSC staffer: Shared Health'
Hundreds of Manitoba health records accessed in breach by former HSC staffer: Shared Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices