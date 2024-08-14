Waterloo police looking for man who allegedly attempted to kidnap woman in Wellesley

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they’re looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and attempted to kidnap a woman on Monday morning.

Police say the 50-year-old suspect from allegedly went to a home near Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road in Wellesley Township armed with a knife and attempted to force a woman into a vehicle around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the woman managed to escape after neighbours intervened and the suspect took off in a vehicle, which was later found abandoned.

They say he took off into woods in the area, which led to a hold and secure being issued for five hours as a search was conducted.

Police say they have identified the suspect as 50-year-old man from Paris, Ont. Investigators say the suspect is a considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

WANTED \ David Sherk, 50, from Paris. Mr. Sherk is wanted on charges of Kidnapping and Assault with a Weapon after a female was assaulted outside a residence in Wellesley Township. More: https://t.co/5Crlgttcyd Mr. Sherk is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, please do… pic.twitter.com/2yn9fGiUlf — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 14, 2024

*With files from Global News