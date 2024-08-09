Menu

Environment

B.C. commercial fisherman fined $33K for harvesting catch in unique reefs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
A glass sponge in a lab, displaying tissue loss towards the bottom is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, University of British Columbia, Angela Stevenson, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A glass sponge in a lab, displaying tissue loss towards the bottom is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, University of British Columbia, Angela Stevenson, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. JFJ
The owner of a commercial halibut vessel in British Columbia received more than $33,000 in fines for fishing in a marine protected area containing glass sponge reefs unique to the waters of the Pacific Northwest.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says a provincial court judge handed down the fine in May to Brent Belveal, who pleaded guilty to offences under the Fisheries Act.

It says Belveal, operator of the vessel Gypsy Soul, harvested and sold his illegal catch from within the Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reef Marine Protected Area near Bella Bella off B.C.’s central coast.

The department describes the reefs as “globally unique ecosystems.”

The government statement issued Thursday says parts of the reefs are about 9,000 years old, and they’re considered to be the largest living example of glass sponge reefs that were “abundant” millions of years ago.

It says the reefs’ slow growth, fragility and highly sensitive structure mean the sponges are especially vulnerable to damage and disturbance, and those who disregard fisheries closures in the area undermine decades of protection efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

