Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto lays bylaw charges against companies that blocked road after cyclist death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Toronto lays bylaw charges against companies that blocked road after cyclist death'
City of Toronto lays bylaw charges against companies that blocked road after cyclist death
WATCH: The City of Toronto says it has laid bylaw charges against two companies that left a construction bin on the road where a 24-year-old cyclist died after being struck by a dump truck in July. Sean O’Shea has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto says it has laid bylaw charges against two companies that left a construction bin on the road where a 24-year-old cyclist died after being struck by a dump truck last month.

The city says disposal bin company Ontario Trucking and Disposal Ltd., is facing five bylaw charges, including encumbering of a street, placing an object on a street and causing dangerous conditions.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says general contractor Mass Contracting Ltd., is facing one charge of causing encumbering of a street.

The city says under the Provincial Offences Act, the maximum penalty a contractor can face for illegally blocking a public lane is $1000 if the accused is found guilty at trial, and if the accused elects to pay the fine out of court, the set fine for each offence is $200.

Trending Now

The city says any charges laid by Toronto police would be in addition to the bylaw charges.

Story continues below advertisement

The bylaw charges come after some Toronto cycling advocates called for safer streets following the cyclist’s death, urging the city to increase enforcement of illegally blocked bike lanes.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices