Calgary bike race and street festival a celebration of Bowness’ resiliency

After a few tough months for the northwest Calgary community of Bowness, Main Street was packed with vendors, cyclists and spectators Monday for the Tour de Bowness bicycle race and street festival.

“June was a really rough month,” said Jacqui Esler with the Mainstreet Bowness Business Improvement Area. “So, this is a really exciting day.

“It celebrates Bowness and how resilient we all are.”

A catastrophic water main break a few blocks away from the heart of the community in June hit businesses hard. Esler said local business owners reported business being down 50 to 70 per cent and they are still trying to bounce back.

“It’s a reminder that Main Street Bowness is open, and we want people to shop local,” Esler said of the annual event.

About 120 vendors set up shop while more than 200 cyclists participated in the road race, and spectators packed the street to catch the action.

Community members said they are thankful for all the support from Calgarians during the summer water crisis and that they want to be able to give back. Many of the vendors were also hosting fundraisers for groups like Scouts and The Calgary Food Bank.

“It’s kind of like a give and take,” said Adam Fyfe, a board member with the Bowness Community Association.

"We get to accept the help, and then we get to give the help when it's our turn to step up."

Global Calgary community reporter Norma Reid was one of the visitors looking to give back. She volunteered to take the plunge at the dunk tank to raise money for the food bank.

“Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues in society right now, so anything can help,” Reid said. “It doesn’t take a lot, and you can dunk people like me.”