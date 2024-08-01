2 dead, including teen, in separate drownings in southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate drownings have resulted in the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and a 16-year-old youth.

Huron County OPP and local emergency services, along with the Canadian Coast Guard, were called to the Goderich pier July 31 around 11:50 a.m. for an unconscious person in the water.

The individual was found by the coast guard and taken to the Goderich Hospital. After extensive life-saving efforts by emergency services and hospital staff, she was pronounced dead. Officers attempted to locate next of kin to confirm her identity and were able to do so a short time after, when a family member reported her missing. She was identified as a 66-year-old woman from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to determine the cause of death.

Around 2:24 p.m. on the same day, Essex County OPP a person in distress was reported in Lake St. Clair, in the Municipality of Lakeshore. Emergency crews found a person in the water who was taken to a local hospital but ultimately pronounced dead. The 16-year-old was from Tillbury.

The incident remains under investigation and there is no concern for public safety.