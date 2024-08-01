Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 dead, including teen, in separate drownings in southwestern Ontario

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Experts share vital lifesaving safety tips for summer swimmers'
Experts share vital lifesaving safety tips for summer swimmers
RELATED - It’s the heart of the summer — meaning more people are getting in the water now than any other time of year. It’s also National Drowning Prevention Week, so experts are providing vital tips on how to protect yourself and your family from tragedy. Global’s Megan King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two separate drownings have resulted in the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and a 16-year-old youth.

Huron County OPP and local emergency services, along with the Canadian Coast Guard, were called to the Goderich pier July 31 around 11:50 a.m. for an unconscious person in the water.

The individual was found by the coast guard and taken to the Goderich Hospital. After extensive life-saving efforts by emergency services and hospital staff, she was pronounced dead. Officers attempted to locate next of kin to confirm her identity and were able to do so a short time after, when a family member reported her missing. She was identified as a 66-year-old woman from Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh Township.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to determine the cause of death.

Trending Now

Around 2:24 p.m. on the same day, Essex County OPP a person in distress was reported in Lake St. Clair, in the Municipality of Lakeshore. Emergency crews found a person in the water who was taken to a local hospital but ultimately pronounced dead. The 16-year-old was from Tillbury.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident remains under investigation and there is no concern for public safety.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices