Dangerous fungus spreads at popular California music festival

Festival-goers, beware: California health officials are warning that thousands who attended a popular outdoor music festival may have been exposed to a dangerous and potentially deadly fungus.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Monday released a statement warning that cases of Valley fever are linked to the Lightning in a Bottle festival, which took place at Buena Vista Lake, Calif., from May 21 to 25.

The electronic music festival, held around 170 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles, featured artists such as Fatboy Slim, Skrillex, M.I.A. and James Blake.

More than 20,000 people from several California counties and possibly from other states and countries attended the festival, health officials said. To date, CDPH has identified five patients with Valley fever who attended the festival; three were hospitalized. Additional cases linked to the festival are possible.

“Valley fever is an infectious disease caused by the Coccidioides fungus that grows in the soil and dirt in some areas ​of California,” CDPH said.

“While most people exposed to this fungus do not develop Valley fever, the fungus can infect the lungs and cause respiratory symptoms, including cough, difficulty breathing, fever, and tiredness or fatigue. In rare cases, the Valley fever fungus can spread to other parts of the body and cause severe disease.”

Under a magnification of a hematoxylin-eosin-stained tissue section, revealed histopathologic changes associated with a case of coccidioidomycosis, also known as valley fever. In this view, a number of sporangia could be seen inside the confines of a lymph node. CDC Public Health Image Library

Valley fever is caused by inhaling spores of the Coccidioides fungus, which are released into the air when soil is disturbed. This infection, primarily found in Arizona and California, is not contagious, meaning it cannot be transmitted from person to person, health officials said.

“Past outbreaks of Valley fever have been associated with exposure to dust and dirt at outdoor events and job sites where dirt was being disturbed in areas of California where Valley fever is common,” the statement read.

While the event occurred two months ago and mild cases of Valley fever might have already resolved, other patients with more long-term or severe disease may still be symptomatic or undiagnosed, the CDPH warned.

Health officials advise anyone who attended the music festival or visited the area and is experiencing respiratory infection symptoms that have not improved or are lasting longer than a week to visit a health-care provider and ask about possible Valley fever.

Respiratory infection symptoms include cough, fever, fatigue, difficulty breathing, and chest pain. If it applies to you, be sure to mention whether you attended the music festival or travelled to Kern County, where Valley fever is common.