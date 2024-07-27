Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Farmers’ markets, business groups feuding with Loblaws over disparaging text ad

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Loblaw’s $500M settlement: Did the national boycott impact their bottom-line profit?'
Loblaw’s $500M settlement: Did the national boycott impact their bottom-line profit?
Loblaw’s $500M settlement: Did the national boycott impact their bottom-line profit?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Farmers’ markets and business groups say they are “sad and disappointed” in NoFrills and its parent company Loblaw after the company sent a mass-advertising text message encouraging customers to “skip the line” at their local farmers’ market and visit their stores instead.

The Farmers’ Market Cooperative of Nova Scotia and the Ontario Small Business Community both say they were alerted to a text with NoFrills’ latest flyer featuring the disparaging message on July 20.

Both groups have issued social media statements accusing Loblaw of attacking small business owners, who are not able to remain open to customers year-round and often face many barriers when looking to sell goods at grocery stores.

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.
Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The text message comes just two months after thousands of Canadians participated in a Loblaw boycott in response to the company’s soaring profits and amid rising living costs across the country.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Ridiculous’: Singh says punishment for Loblaws price-fixing scheme not enough'
‘Ridiculous’: Singh says punishment for Loblaws price-fixing scheme not enough
Trending Now

In a comment posted in response to the Instagram post from the Nova Scotia farmers’ market cooperative, NoFrills said the company understands the “vital role” Canadian farmers play in feeding communities and partners with many of them each summer to sell local produce in their stores.

It isn’t yet clear how widely the text was distributed, and Loblaw did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices