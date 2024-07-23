Alberta provides one-time infusion of cash into education following historic enrolment

Alberta schools are seeing an explosion in their enrolment numbers, causing the province to announce a one-time infusion of cash for education. As Elissa Carpenter reports, critics say the number is a drop in the bucket compared with what is needed.
