Sports

London and area guide to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France

By Mike Stubbs Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 8:45 am
3 min read
A majority of Canadians will watch this summer’s Paris Olympics in some capacity but only a small percentage will follow closely, according to a new national poll. Polling firm Leger asked more than 1,500 people about their views of the upcoming Summer Games and their overall perceptions of the Olympics in an online survey conducted between July 12 and 14.The Olympic rings are seen on the Eiffel Tower, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Aurelien Morissard. View image in full screen
Canada won seven gold medals in the last Summer Games held in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

London featured prominently in some of this country’s top performances at the Games, as athletes from the Forest City were a part of or outright won four of those medals:

  • Maggie Mac Neil won Olympic gold in the 100 metre butterfly in the pool
  • Damian Warner reached 9,000 points and the top of the podium in the decathlon
  • Susanne Grainger was part of the women’s eight that captured gold in rowing
  • Jessie Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky took Canada to the top of the world in women’s soccer.

Heading into Paris, area athletes are ready for more. Here are the athletes from London and the surrounding area who are taking part and the day-by-day schedule of their events.

  • Maggie Mac Neil – Swimming
  • Jessie Fleming – Soccer
  • Damian Warner – Decathlon
  • Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.) – Track cycling
  • Cordano Russell – Skateboarding
  • Alysha Newman (Delaware, Ont.) – Pole Vault
  • Lucia Stafford – 1,500 metres

July 25

Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)

11 a.m. – Canada vs New Zealand

July 27

Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)

morning – heats

2:30 p.m.- semis

 

July 28

Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)

2:40 p.m. – final

 

Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)

3 p.m. – Canada vs. France

 

July 30

Women’s 100m Freestyle (Maggie Mac Neil)

morning – heats

3:25 p.m. – semis

Get breaking National news

July 31

Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)

2:30 p.m. – final

 

Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)

3 p.m. – Canada vs. Colombia

 

Aug. 2

Men’s Decathlon (Damian Warner)

4:05 a.m. – 100m

4:55 a.m. – Long Jump

6:15 a.m. – Shot put

12 p.m.  – High Jump

2:50 p.m.  – 400m

 

Aug. 3

Men’s Decathlon (Damian Warner)

4:05 a.m.  – 110m Hurdles

4:55 a.m. or 6 a.m. – Discuss (depending on group)

7:40 a.m.  – Pole Vault

1:10 p.m. or 2:10 p.m. – Javelin (depending on group)

3:45 p.m.  – 1,500m

 

Aug. 5

 

Men’s Cycling – Team Sprint (Nick Wammes)

1:09 p.m. – qualifying

 

Women’s Pole Vault (Alysha Newman)

4:40 a.m.- qualification

 

Aug. 6

Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)

4:05 a.m.- round 1

 

Men’s Cycling – Team Sprint (Nick Wammes)

12:59 p.m.  – semis

1:55 p.m.  – final

 

Aug. 7

Skateboarding (Cordano Russell)

6:30 a.m.- prelims

11:30 a.m.- final

 

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)

6:45 a.m.- Men’s Sprint – qualifying

8:30 a.m.- Men’s Sprint – 1/32s

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Sprint – 1/16s

1:38 p.m. – Men’s Sprint – 1/8s

 

Women’s Pole Vault (Alysha Newman)

1 p.m. – final

 

Aug. 8

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)

6:45 a.m. – Men’s Sprint – quarterfinals

 

Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)

1:35 p.m. – semi-final

 

Aug. 9

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)

8:41 a.m.- semis

noon – final

 

Aug. 10

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Keirin (Nick Wammes)

11:19 a.m. – first round

Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)

2:25 p.m. – final

 

Aug. 11

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Keirin (Nick Wammes)

5:29 a.m.- quarterfinals

6:29 a.m.- semis

7:23 a.m. – final

 

