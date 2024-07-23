London and area guide to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France

Canada won seven gold medals in the last Summer Games held in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
London featured prominently in some of this country’s top performances at the Games, as athletes from the Forest City were a part of or outright won four of those medals:
- Maggie Mac Neil won Olympic gold in the 100 metre butterfly in the pool
- Damian Warner reached 9,000 points and the top of the podium in the decathlon
- Susanne Grainger was part of the women’s eight that captured gold in rowing
- Jessie Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky took Canada to the top of the world in women’s soccer.
Heading into Paris, area athletes are ready for more. Here are the athletes from London and the surrounding area who are taking part and the day-by-day schedule of their events.
- Maggie Mac Neil – Swimming
- Jessie Fleming – Soccer
- Damian Warner – Decathlon
- Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.) – Track cycling
- Cordano Russell – Skateboarding
- Alysha Newman (Delaware, Ont.) – Pole Vault
- Lucia Stafford – 1,500 metres
July 25
Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)
11 a.m. – Canada vs New Zealand
July 27
Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)
morning – heats
2:30 p.m.- semis
July 28
Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)
2:40 p.m. – final
Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)
3 p.m. – Canada vs. France
July 30
Women’s 100m Freestyle (Maggie Mac Neil)
morning – heats
3:25 p.m. – semis
July 31
Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)
2:30 p.m. – final
Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)
3 p.m. – Canada vs. Colombia
Aug. 2
Men’s Decathlon (Damian Warner)
4:05 a.m. – 100m
4:55 a.m. – Long Jump
6:15 a.m. – Shot put
12 p.m. – High Jump
2:50 p.m. – 400m
Aug. 3
Men’s Decathlon (Damian Warner)
4:05 a.m. – 110m Hurdles
4:55 a.m. or 6 a.m. – Discuss (depending on group)
7:40 a.m. – Pole Vault
1:10 p.m. or 2:10 p.m. – Javelin (depending on group)
3:45 p.m. – 1,500m
Aug. 5
Men’s Cycling – Team Sprint (Nick Wammes)
1:09 p.m. – qualifying
Women’s Pole Vault (Alysha Newman)
4:40 a.m.- qualification
Aug. 6
Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)
4:05 a.m.- round 1
Men’s Cycling – Team Sprint (Nick Wammes)
12:59 p.m. – semis
1:55 p.m. – final
Aug. 7
Skateboarding (Cordano Russell)
6:30 a.m.- prelims
11:30 a.m.- final
Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)
6:45 a.m.- Men’s Sprint – qualifying
8:30 a.m.- Men’s Sprint – 1/32s
11:30 a.m. – Men’s Sprint – 1/16s
1:38 p.m. – Men’s Sprint – 1/8s
Women’s Pole Vault (Alysha Newman)
1 p.m. – final
Aug. 8
Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)
6:45 a.m. – Men’s Sprint – quarterfinals
Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)
1:35 p.m. – semi-final
Aug. 9
Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)
8:41 a.m.- semis
noon – final
Aug. 10
Men’s Cycling – Men’s Keirin (Nick Wammes)
11:19 a.m. – first round
Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)
2:25 p.m. – final
Aug. 11
Men’s Cycling – Men’s Keirin (Nick Wammes)
5:29 a.m.- quarterfinals
6:29 a.m.- semis
7:23 a.m. – final
