London and area guide to the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France

Canada won seven gold medals in the last Summer Games held in 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

London featured prominently in some of this country’s top performances at the Games, as athletes from the Forest City were a part of or outright won four of those medals:

Maggie Mac Neil won Olympic gold in the 100 metre butterfly in the pool

Damian Warner reached 9,000 points and the top of the podium in the decathlon

Susanne Grainger was part of the women’s eight that captured gold in rowing

Jessie Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky took Canada to the top of the world in women’s soccer.

Heading into Paris, area athletes are ready for more. Here are the athletes from London and the surrounding area who are taking part and the day-by-day schedule of their events.

Maggie Mac Neil – Swimming

Jessie Fleming – Soccer

Damian Warner – Decathlon

Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.) – Track cycling

Cordano Russell – Skateboarding

Alysha Newman (Delaware, Ont.) – Pole Vault

Lucia Stafford – 1,500 metres

July 25

Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)

11 a.m. – Canada vs New Zealand

July 27

Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)

morning – heats

2:30 p.m.- semis

July 28

Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)

2:40 p.m. – final

Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)

3 p.m. – Canada vs. France

July 30

Women’s 100m Freestyle (Maggie Mac Neil)

morning – heats

3:25 p.m. – semis

July 31

Women’s 100m Butterfly (Maggie Mac Neil)

2:30 p.m. – final

Women’s soccer (Jessie Fleming)

3 p.m. – Canada vs. Colombia

Aug. 2

Men’s Decathlon (Damian Warner)

4:05 a.m. – 100m

4:55 a.m. – Long Jump

6:15 a.m. – Shot put

12 p.m. – High Jump

2:50 p.m. – 400m

Aug. 3

Men’s Decathlon (Damian Warner)

4:05 a.m. – 110m Hurdles

4:55 a.m. or 6 a.m. – Discuss (depending on group)

7:40 a.m. – Pole Vault

1:10 p.m. or 2:10 p.m. – Javelin (depending on group)

3:45 p.m. – 1,500m

Aug. 5

Men’s Cycling – Team Sprint (Nick Wammes)

1:09 p.m. – qualifying

Women’s Pole Vault (Alysha Newman)

4:40 a.m.- qualification

Aug. 6

Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)

4:05 a.m.- round 1

Men’s Cycling – Team Sprint (Nick Wammes)

12:59 p.m. – semis

1:55 p.m. – final

Aug. 7

Skateboarding (Cordano Russell)

6:30 a.m.- prelims

11:30 a.m.- final

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)

6:45 a.m.- Men’s Sprint – qualifying

8:30 a.m.- Men’s Sprint – 1/32s

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Sprint – 1/16s

1:38 p.m. – Men’s Sprint – 1/8s

Women’s Pole Vault (Alysha Newman)

1 p.m. – final

Aug. 8

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)

6:45 a.m. – Men’s Sprint – quarterfinals

Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)

1:35 p.m. – semi-final

Aug. 9

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Sprint (Nick Wammes)

8:41 a.m.- semis

noon – final

Aug. 10

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Keirin (Nick Wammes)

11:19 a.m. – first round

Women’s 1,500m (Lucia Stafford)

2:25 p.m. – final

Aug. 11

Men’s Cycling – Men’s Keirin (Nick Wammes)

5:29 a.m.- quarterfinals

6:29 a.m.- semis

7:23 a.m. – final