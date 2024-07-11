Kawartha Gymnastics named True Sport Club of the Year by Gymnastics Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Kawartha Gymnastics has been named the True Sport Club of the Year by Gymnastics Ontario, an award that recognizes clubs for inclusion and community.

“That really is what Kawartha Gymnastics is all about,” said general manager Heidi Popov.

“We start at four months and go all the way to adult, and we have just introduced a Special Olympic rhythmic gymnastics program as well,” Popov added, noting they also have other adaptive programs.

The club moved to a new location and facility on Chemong Road in Peterborough,, Ont. in January 2024. Since then, Popov said membership continues to grow.

“We’ve been really fortunate to meet the demand of a lot of kids on the wait-list so within the first four weeks of moving to the new facility we almost doubled in size with membership,” she said.

“Our summer programming is underway, and we are now looking forward to what is coming up in the fall.”

Stella Forstner has been a member at Kawartha Gymnastics for five years. Now 11 years old, she said she likes the challenge of the sport.

“It pushes you to your limits as an athlete and you make a bunch of cool friends,” she said.

Competitive teammates Lochlyn Horn and Sydney Hancock agreed, adding the new facility is also a bonus.

“I like this gym, specifically. I like how we moved, it is awesome here,” said Horn. “I love the coaches and all of the staff, they are amazing.”

“I like pushing myself and I love all of the coaches,” added Hancock.

And while Popov said they do have a competitive program, many of the classes are all about being active and having fun.

“It is a great social activity and exercise and great for flexibility and mobility through life,” said Popov.

Fall registration opens in August. For a full list of programs and classes you can visit the Kawartha Gymnastics website.