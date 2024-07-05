Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after three years of harassing women in Caswell Hill, Saskatoon police say

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 4:58 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service vehicle View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a man after three years of reported verbal harassment towards women. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police say they arrested a man who has been harassing women in the Caswell Hill community for the past three years.

Several police reports have been made between January 2021 and May 2024, with police saying a man had been seen in the area verbally harassing women.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers said in each of these separated incidents the man fled before police arrived.

Saskatoon police said a 26-year-old man was charged with disturbing the peace, criminal harassment and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Trending Now

Police are asking the public to file a report if this has happened to you or someone you know, saying that these incidents can be reported directly at a station, calling the non-emergency line at 1-306-975-8300, or on the Saskatoon Police Service website.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices