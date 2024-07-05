Man arrested after three years of harassing women in Caswell Hill, Saskatoon police say

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they arrested a man who has been harassing women in the Caswell Hill community for the past three years.

Several police reports have been made between January 2021 and May 2024, with police saying a man had been seen in the area verbally harassing women.

Officers said in each of these separated incidents the man fled before police arrived.

Saskatoon police said a 26-year-old man was charged with disturbing the peace, criminal harassment and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Police are asking the public to file a report if this has happened to you or someone you know, saying that these incidents can be reported directly at a station, calling the non-emergency line at 1-306-975-8300, or on the Saskatoon Police Service website.