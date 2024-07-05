Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Load of lobsters ditched along northern Ontario highway, police search for answers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
North Bay OPP have received calls on July 2, 2024 reporting a large quantity of lobster disposed of for unknown reason at the shoulder of Highway 17, Bonfield. View image in full screen
North Bay OPP have received calls on July 2, 2024 reporting a large quantity of lobster disposed of for unknown reason at the shoulder of Highway 17, Bonfield. Via OPP_NER X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police say they found a large amount of lobster that had been dumped along a highway east of North Bay.

Police say they received calls about lobster on the shoulder of Highway 17 in Bonfield on Tuesday.

They say it was disposed of “for unknown reasons.”

Officers are reminding the public that it’s illegal to litter or dump items along the highway.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say it can also cause safety issues when it attracts wildlife to the road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the discarded lobster to contact them.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices