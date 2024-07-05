OPP seize dozens of marijuana plants at property in Kawartha Lakes

One person was arrested after OPP located and seized nearly five dozen marijuana plants from a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes this week.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were initially called about a report for what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle on private property.
Police say when officers arrived on scene, they located individuals on the property.
Officers launched a drug investigation, locating and removing 56 marijuana plants in various stages of growth from the property. The OPP say the plants were seized for destruction.
A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act with possession of more than four cannabis plants — not budding or flowering.
The accused was released and will appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.
