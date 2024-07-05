OPP seize dozens of marijuana plants at property in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

One person was arrested after OPP located and seized nearly five dozen marijuana plants from a property in the City of Kawartha Lakes this week.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were initially called about a report for what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle on private property.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they located individuals on the property.

#CKLOPP attended a call for service for what appeared to be an abandon vehicle on private property. Once the officers arrived they entered a drug investigation, as a result 56 marijuana plants pulled and seized for destruction. 1 male was arrested & charged under the CannabisAct pic.twitter.com/wTzkQtgsTl — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 5, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Officers launched a drug investigation, locating and removing 56 marijuana plants in various stages of growth from the property. The OPP say the plants were seized for destruction.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged under the Cannabis Act with possession of more than four cannabis plants — not budding or flowering.

The accused was released and will appear in court in Lindsay at a future date.