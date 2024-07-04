Meth, MDMA, cocaine and fentanyl seized in Regina police drug trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Several kilograms of drugs and hundreds of pills have been seized as part of a Regina police drug investigation that led to an arrest last Friday.

A search warrant was executed in the 4800 block of Harbour Landing and a 39-year-old man was arrested.

Officers said they found four kilograms of meth, one kilogram of cocaine, one kilogram of MDMA and 934 fentanyl pills.

Police say Eldon Grant of Surrey, B.C., is facing several drug trafficking charges. He made his first appearance in court Tuesday.