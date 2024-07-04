Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Meth, MDMA, cocaine and fentanyl seized in Regina police drug trafficking investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 10:59 am
1 min read
regina police service vehicle
Hundreds of pills and several kilograms of drugs were seized by Regina police Friday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several kilograms of drugs and hundreds of pills have been seized as part of a Regina police drug investigation that led to an arrest last Friday.

A search warrant was executed in the 4800 block of Harbour Landing and a 39-year-old man was arrested.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers said they found four kilograms of meth, one kilogram of cocaine, one kilogram of MDMA and 934 fentanyl pills.

Trending Now

Police say Eldon Grant of Surrey, B.C., is facing several drug trafficking charges. He made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices