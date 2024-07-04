Man brandishes ‘edged weapon’ during family dispute at campground near Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces assault and weapons charges following an incident at a campground just north of Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Peterborough County OPP say a stabbing was reported at a campground.

Officers and paramedics were seen at the Ringtail Park in the community of Young’s Point.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police first spoke with witnesses who reported an argument had started during a dinner between a couple. However, the dispute escalated, leading to yelling inside a trailer.

A family member reportedly tried to de-escalate the situation and that’s when a man displayed an “edged weapon,” OPP say.

Police say others at the park went to the trailer and managed to get the weapon away from the man. OPP say during those efforts, one person received a minor cut but did not require medical attention.

Story continues below advertisement

A 52-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough at a future date.