5 ideas for greening your outdoor space for a potential mood boost

City living can often be a mood killer, with pollution, loud sirens and congestion taking their toll.

However, a recent study revealed that living near diverse birds and trees can significantly lift your spirits.

Even if you reside in a condo or apartment with a small balcony, there are ways to transform your green space and bring nature to your doorstep, says Ryan Godfrey, a botanist with the World Wildlife Fund Canada (WWF) living in Toronto.

“Researchers are finding that there are positive health benefits for people to having nature close,” Godfrey said. “For me, personally, I live in a condo. I have a balcony. That’s my access to green space. The way I bring nature close is by growing a native plant garden in containers on my balcony. And so that attracts birds and insects and all kinds of biodiversity.”

A Canadian study, published in Nature last month, found that living in a city neighbourhood rich with bird diversity and tree species was linked to increased reporting of good mental health.

The study found that people living in areas with a greater variety of birds reported feeling happier by 6.64 per cent. Similarly, those living near a wider range of tree species reported 5.36 per cent higher rates of good mental health.

And while urbanization continues to grow in Canada, city dwellers can still create small, nature-friendly spaces that boost mental well-being and contribute to a healthier urban environment.

Even with limited outdoor space, from a compact balcony to a modest backyard, these tips will help you attract birds to your haven.

Native plants thrive

When it comes to city gardens, native plants are a top choice.

“It is definitely possible to grow plants in containers on a balcony. And I recommend growing native plants — species specific to your region,” Godfrey said.

Native plants have been around for thousands of years and as a result, have developed a “special, complex and deep relationship with insects and birds in their ecosystem,” he said.

Even better, their local adaptation makes them naturally tough and low-maintenance, Godfrey added.

View image in full screen Sweet blue Saskatoon berries ripening on bush branches. Getty Images

Examples of regionally specific native plants include Saskatoon berries, a sweet and tart fruit prevalent in the Prairies; satinflower, found on the West Coast; and the ever-popular wild strawberry in Ontario.

“Some people feel like, ‘It’s going to be a lot of work. It’s going to cost a lot of money. It’s going to stress me out,'” Godfrey said.

“But growing a native plant garden and embracing the wildness is a way to de-stress. You insert yourself into the ecosystem, you bring nature close and you get to learn about native plants, how they grow, and what kinds of pollinators they attract. And it’s something that anybody can get started with.”

Container gardens

If you’re short on space, container gardens can be a great solution for your balcony or patio. According to the City of Toronto website, you can use buckets, barrels, bushel baskets and plastic bins for this purpose.

For happy plants, proper drainage is essential. The website recommends ensuring your containers have drainage holes. If needed, you can easily poke or drill some holes yourself. This prevents water from accumulating and potentially rotting the roots of your plants.

Container plants also dry out faster than those in the ground due to increased sun exposure and wind. Be prepared to water frequently; most plants will need it daily during hot weather.

The website recommends growing:

salad greens

garlic

tomatoes

corn

beans

carrots

herbs like thyme, oregano and mint

Use windows and walls

Vertical gardens are an excellent solution for those with limited space.

Use wall-mounted planters, hanging pots or trellises to create a vibrant, green display. Great plant choices for vertical gardens include herbs like thyme and oregano, vegetables like beans and peas and decorative plants such as ivy and ferns.

Godfrey said he’s growing peas on his balcony, where they are climbing up some of his native grasses and an edible native species called sunchokes.

The City of Toronto website recommends using long and narrow window boxes for a herb garden filled with basil, oregano and parsley.

“Simply snip off leaves from the outside of the plant and they’ll continue to grow week after week,” it said.

Attracting birds to your green space

Creating a bird-friendly environment in your green space adds life and movement, while also helping with pollination and pest control.

“I’m on the sixth-floor balcony, and I’ve recorded over 15 species of birds that have landed on the balcony, including a red-tailed hawk that came out and sat with me on the balcony. It was pretty exciting,” Godfrey said.

Native grasses with long seed heads are a favourite among birds. Leaving these seed heads intact provides a natural food source that birds will appreciate, he said.

Birds may also come to eat insects from the plants. By having a diverse range of plants, you create a space that resembles their natural habitat, making it more inviting for them to come and feed.

“Just planting a diverse wild garden will do a lot of that by yourself, providing shelter, food and space for bugs and very often birds will come,” Godfrey said.

While bird feeders and houses can be another way to attract birds, he said it’s important to remember that regular cleaning is crucial. Unclean feeders and houses can become breeding grounds for disease and parasites, potentially harming the local bird population.

The City of Toronto advises that some insects are beneficial for your garden. Ladybugs, for example, are natural predators of aphids, helping to keep those pesky pests under control. Bees and butterflies play a vital role in pollination, ensuring the reproduction of many flowering plants.

Exploring perennials

Tired of the hassle of replacing annual plants every season? Consider perennials instead, Godfrey recommended.

These plants are a long-term investment in your garden’s beauty. Unlike annuals that need replanting each year, perennials return season after season, bursting with vibrant blooms and lush foliage.

Their ability to live for multiple years reduces the need for frequent replanting, making them especially beneficial in urban settings where garden space may be limited or harder to access.

Also, the majority of native plants are perennials, Godfrey added, promising more suitability for urban gardening.

“Wild strawberries are the one that I recommend,” Godfrey said. “If people have no idea where to start, plant some wild strawberries. You’ll love it. They’re very fun to grow. They sort of send runners around to the plant themselves into other containers.”