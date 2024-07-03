Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will be Canada’s 1st female defence chief

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will become Canada’s new chief of defence staff, making her the first woman to be picked as the Canadian military’s top commander.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Wednesday.
Carignan, who is currently serving as the chief of professional conduct and culture, will replace Gen. Wayne Eyre, who is due to retire this summer.
“I congratulate Lieutenant-General Jennie Carignan on her upcoming appointment. Over the course of her career, her exceptional leadership qualities, commitment to excellence, and dedication to service have been a tremendous asset to our Armed Forces,” said Trudeau in a press release.
“I am confident that, as Canada’s new Chief of the Defence Staff, she will help Canada be stronger, more secure, and ready to tackle global security challenges.”
— More to come….
