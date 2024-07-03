Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will be Canada’s 1st female defence chief

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 9:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian military makes history after appointing first woman as defence chief'
Canadian military makes history after appointing first woman as defence chief
WATCH: Canadian military makes history after appointing first woman as defence chief
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will become Canada’s new chief of defence staff, making her the first woman to be picked as the Canadian military’s top commander.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Wednesday.

Carignan, who is currently serving as the chief of professional conduct and culture, will replace Gen. Wayne Eyre, who is due to retire this summer.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I congratulate Lieutenant-General Jennie Carignan on her upcoming appointment. Over the course of her career, her exceptional leadership qualities, commitment to excellence, and dedication to service have been a tremendous asset to our Armed Forces,” said Trudeau in a press release.

Trending Now

“I am confident that, as Canada’s new Chief of the Defence Staff, she will help Canada be stronger, more secure, and ready to tackle global security challenges.”

— More to come….

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices