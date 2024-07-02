SIU investigates after man hospitalized following interaction with Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man ended up in hospital following an incident with Waterloo Regional Police in Cambridge early Tuesday.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to the area around Concession and Water streets at around 3:40 a.m. for a distress call.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They offered few details of what happened afterward, aside from the fact that a man was taken to hospital after and that the Special Investigations Unit had invoked its mandate. The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Global News has reached out to the SIU for further details but has not received a response as of publication.