Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigates after man hospitalized following interaction with Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 4:29 pm
1 min read
SIU truck parked outside an apartment building in Newmarket, Ont. on Dec. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
SIU truck parked outside an apartment building in Newmarket, Ont. on Dec. 8, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man ended up in hospital following an incident with Waterloo Regional Police in Cambridge early Tuesday.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to the area around Concession and Water streets at around 3:40 a.m. for a distress call.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They offered few details of what happened afterward, aside from the fact that a man was taken to hospital after and that the Special Investigations Unit had invoked its mandate. The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to the SIU for further details but has not received a response as of publication.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices