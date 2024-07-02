Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen girl dies from fentanyl overdose after being found unconscious in Prince George

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 4:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Call to give parents more power to help kids struggling with substance use'
Call to give parents more power to help kids struggling with substance use
WATCH: The father of a girl who died of a toxic overdose wants B.C. to implement a program to give parents the power to involuntarily commit their child to a detox program. Angela Jung reports. – Jun 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teen girl in Prince George, B.C., has now died following a drug overdose last week.

Prince George RCMP said the 16-year-old passed away over the weekend after she was rushed to the hospital around 10 p.m. on June 26.

The teen was found unconscious at a home on the 7600 block of McMaster Crescent and when she was examined at the hospital, high levels of fentanyl were found in her blood, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When the actions of a drug trafficker result in a death these consequences can increase substantially. In Prince George, all drug-related deaths are investigated by the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. In this case, we also recognize the exceedingly high expectation on police from the public when a youth appears to have been targeted by a fentanyl trafficker, Sgt. Aaron Whitehouse, Commander of the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen’s identity has not been released.

Trending Now

The investigation into what happened that led to the teen’s death is ongoing, police confirmed.

Click to play video: 'Impact of toxic drug crisis on students'
Impact of toxic drug crisis on students
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices