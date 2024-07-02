Teen girl dies from fentanyl overdose after being found unconscious in Prince George

Send this page to someone via email

A teen girl in Prince George, B.C., has now died following a drug overdose last week.

Prince George RCMP said the 16-year-old passed away over the weekend after she was rushed to the hospital around 10 p.m. on June 26.

The teen was found unconscious at a home on the 7600 block of McMaster Crescent and when she was examined at the hospital, high levels of fentanyl were found in her blood, police said.

When the actions of a drug trafficker result in a death these consequences can increase substantially. In Prince George, all drug-related deaths are investigated by the RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. In this case, we also recognize the exceedingly high expectation on police from the public when a youth appears to have been targeted by a fentanyl trafficker, Sgt. Aaron Whitehouse, Commander of the Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit said in a statement.

The teen’s identity has not been released.

The investigation into what happened that led to the teen’s death is ongoing, police confirmed.