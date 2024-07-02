Sedan leaving at high speed likely tied to fatal shooting at Hamilton house party: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police believe a vehicle with one or more suspects in connection with the targeted shooting death of a 45-year-old attempted to leave a house party in rural Hamilton, Ont. on the weekend.

Hamilton police say the victim succumbed to his injuries in a car near the luxury property on Highway 6 between Concession Road 6 East and Concession Road 7 East, early Sunday morning.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Det. Sgt. Daryl Reid said four vehicles of interest may have been involved, including a dark grey sedan.

“We know there are several people that left prior to police arrival,” Reid revealed. “We are urging those people to come forward with any information that they have.”

Reid said two other victims were rushed to hospital on Sunday after they were found by officers with non-life threatening gunshot wounds at a nearby gas station.

Another person in a fourth vehicle checked themselves into hospital but was not hit by gunfire.

“Witnesses that we’ve spoken to so far have described a vehicle as a dark grey sedan that fled the scene of the shooting at a high rate of speed,” Reid explained.

Investigators say the male victim, identified as Tobenna Obiaga, succumbed to his injuries in a car on the luxury property at Highway 6 between Concession Road 6 East and Concession Road 7 East.

Police estimate between 60 and 100 people attended the gathering at the short-term rental property, which Reid says is one of the largest crime scenes he’s ever had to deal with.

Over the next few days, multiple search warrants are expected to be executed with as many as 13 vehicles to be looked over in addition to the property.

“The best we know now is that there was a group of people inside the house that started a disturbance,” said Reid. “That disturbance then carried back out down the laneway and onto the road.”

Reid said after initial shots were fired, many people fled into nearby woods behind the home precipitating a K-9 search due to the possibility of finding more victims.

“Many people went down the roadway on foot and left the area through various means, and we’re trying to track those people down,” he said.

Investigators believe an assault that occurred on the property involving four to five people likely led to the shooting on the highway as cars were starting to leave the party.

“Mr. Obiaga was shot in his vehicle that was parked on the side of the roadway,” Reid said. “So, it is our…understanding that he may have been trying to get in his vehicle to leave and go home.”

Police say the property manager and co-owner is cooperating with the investigation.

Reid said the Obiaga’s “large loving family” has been made aware of his death describing their reaction as “shocked and distraught.”

“This person has no involvement with the police before, and no one can understand or explain why something like this would happen to him,” he added.