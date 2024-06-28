Man, youth from Toronto arrested after drugs seized in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug-related charges following an investigation by police in Lindsay, Ont.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service say as part of an investigation, around 4:40 a.m. Friday, officers executed a search warrant in the area of Durham Street in Lindsay.

Police say officers located and seized approximately $1,280 worth of fentanyl, $2,458 worth of cocaine and $3,340 in cash.

A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Toronto, were arrested and each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man was also charged with a second possession charge for the purpose of trafficking (opioid).

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay.

Police say the investigation included assistance with the Ontario Provincial Police’s tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and community street crime unit.

“The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service would like to thank all of our officers as well as our colleagues from the Ontario Provincial Police for their continued commitment to community safety,” police stated.