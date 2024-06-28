Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, youth from Toronto arrested after drugs seized in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seized fentanyl, cocaine and cash following a search warrant being executed on June 28, 2024. Two people were arrested. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seized fentanyl, cocaine and cash following a search warrant being executed on June 28, 2024. Two people were arrested. Kawartha Lakes Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people face drug-related charges following an investigation by police in Lindsay, Ont.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service say as part of an investigation, around 4:40 a.m. Friday, officers executed a search warrant in the area of Durham Street in Lindsay.

Police say officers located and seized approximately $1,280 worth of fentanyl, $2,458 worth of cocaine and $3,340 in cash.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Toronto, were arrested and each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man was also charged with a second possession charge for the purpose of trafficking (opioid).

Trending Now

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation included assistance with the Ontario Provincial Police’s tactics and rescue unit, emergency response team and community street crime unit.

“The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service would like to thank all of our officers as well as our colleagues from the Ontario Provincial Police for their continued commitment to community safety,” police stated.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices