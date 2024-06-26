Canadian Elite Basketball League to expand to 24-game season in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Elite Basketball League is expanding its regular season to a 24-game format starting in 2025.

That will increase the number of total regular-season games from 100 to 120, the league said Wednesday in a release.

To accommodate the extra games, the 2025 season will start about a week earlier in early May and end two weeks later in late August.

CEBL teams have played 20-game schedules since the league started in 2019, except for the pandemic-shortened 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

League commissioner and co-founder Mike Morreale said in a statement that the expanded schedule will allow two additional home dates per club and increase scheduling flexibility, including more weekend games.

The 10-team CEBL is in the midst of its sixth season.