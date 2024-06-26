Menu

Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League to expand to 24-game season in 2025

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 8:01 pm
1 min read
The Canadian Elite Basketball League is expanding its regular season to a 24-game format starting in 2025.
The Canadian Elite Basketball League is expanding its regular season to a 24-game format starting in 2025. Official game ball of the Canadian Elite Basketball League sits courtside ahead of CEBL game action in Guelph, Ont., Thursday, May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
The Canadian Elite Basketball League is expanding its regular season to a 24-game format starting in 2025.

That will increase the number of total regular-season games from 100 to 120, the league said Wednesday in a release.

To accommodate the extra games, the 2025 season will start about a week earlier in early May and end two weeks later in late August.

CEBL teams have played 20-game schedules since the league started in 2019, except for the pandemic-shortened 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

League commissioner and co-founder Mike Morreale said in a statement that the expanded schedule will allow two additional home dates per club and increase scheduling flexibility, including more weekend games.

The 10-team CEBL is in the midst of its sixth season.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

