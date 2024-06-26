Menu

Canada

Alberta-raised musician k.d. lang to join Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'k.d. lang receives Alberta Order of Excellence'
k.d. lang receives Alberta Order of Excellence
WATCH ABOVE: (From October 2018) Singer-songwriter k.d. lang was one of eight people to receive the Alberta Order of Excellence during a ceremony at Government House on Thursday – Oct 18, 2018
Alberta singer-songwriter k.d. lang is this year’s inductee into the Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame.

Organizers at the Canadian Country Music Association say lang will be entered into the prestigious space during a ceremony at Country Music Week, which takes place in Edmonton from Sept. 11 to 14.

The Consort, Alta.-raised musician joins past inductees Rita MacNeil, Gordon Lightfoot, Anne Murray and Terri Clark, among others.

Lang’s induction is timed for this year’s CCMA Awards, which will be held in Edmonton on Sept. 14.

Singer and songwriter k.d. lang performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. View image in full screen
Singer and songwriter k.d. lang performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The “Constant Craving” and “Miss Chatelaine” performer’s career is a considerable one with recognitions that include four Grammy wins, nine Junos, an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Order of Canada.

Lang says in a statement she is “beyond thrilled, and frankly pleasantly surprised” with her Hall of Fame induction.

“My love for the Prairies, the people and our culture underscore every ounce of my inspiration. Not without its complexities, I might add. Such is life,” she said.

“I am so stoked to be coming to Edmonton to bask in this celebration … with deepest gratitude.”

Click to play video: 'k.d. lang celebrates the 25th anniversary of Ingenue'
k.d. lang celebrates the 25th anniversary of Ingenue
© 2024 The Canadian Press

