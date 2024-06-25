Menu

Crime

Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault: SIU

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2024 1:12 pm
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
File photo of the SIU headquarters in Mississauga. File / Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog says the former deputy chief of the Ottawa police force has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman more than a decade ago.

The Special Investigations Unit says Uday Jaswal was a police inspector when the alleged assault occurred in 2011.

The SIU says it began an investigation after Ottawa police notified them of the allegation in March 2023.

It says Jaswal was arrested today and released on several conditions, including not communicating with the woman and not possessing any firearms.

Local media have reported that Jaswal resigned from the police force in 2022.

He is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court on July 18.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

