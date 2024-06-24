‘We’re outraged’: Family of Surrey homicide victim fights for answers

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The family of a Surrey, B.C., homicide victim says they want answers about what happened to their loved one.

Tori Dunn was seriously injured inside her home on 182A Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. She later died in hospital.

Her father, Aron Dunn, said his daughter had just returned home from a birthday party for her spouse and they were sitting on the couch when he went to use the bathroom.

“He heard a blood-curdling scream,” Dunn said. “And he ran out of the bathroom to find my daughter being cornered up against the wall by the assailant, I guess. And he had jumped off the balcony, as my understanding, and fled the site.

“But by that time, he had already stabbed my daughter. And, as a result, she died from her injuries.”

Dunn said Tori’s partner did see the suspect and they did not know him.

“This was a random act of violence,” Dunn said.

“That’s the sad thing about this…. This is a young woman that had zest for life, had everything going for her.

“She (was) just a young entrepreneur, her whole life in front of her, sitting in her own home. And the point is that this could have been anybody’s daughter or niece or wife or mother, like, she was a good person, upstanding in the community.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Tori’s family to help with memorial costs and any out-of-pocket expenses relating to the investigation.

Dunn said his daughter was a victim of senseless violence and the incident did not need to happen.

According to B.C.’s homicide investigation team, a suspect in the “senseless act” was arrested the night of the killing, with the help of police dogs.

Global News has learned the suspect, whom we are not naming until charges are laid, is on probation and had been in and out of custody in recent months.

The 41-year-old is accused of stabbing a woman near a Surrey SkyTrain station while out on bail for robbery charges, three weeks before Dunn was killed.

“This province needs some justice reform and some legislation changes,” Dunn said.

“It could have been anybody’s child or whatever, and it doesn’t need to happen. It should never have happened.”

Dunn said he knows his daughter’s death is an ongoing investigation but he is not satisfied with the information he is receiving from the police.

“I don’t want to impede the investigation,” he said. “I want this to be something that doesn’t get lost or that this fella gets out again, or so I understand. But at the same time, I’m seeking answers, and I want justice for my daughter. ”

Dunn said Tori’s family is not going to give up the fight for their loved one.

“We’re outraged. The public’s outraged,” he said.