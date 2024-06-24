Menu

Fire

Fire destroys $1.5M home for sale in Hamilton Township, Ontario fire marshal investigates

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 10:27 am
1 min read
Fire destroys home for sale in Hamilton Township: OPP
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Hamilton Township early Saturday. Northumberland OPP say emergency crews responded around 12:20 a.m. to a structure fire on Leach Road. They found the home engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. A real estate sign outside the home stated there was an open house planned later that day. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Hamilton Township, just north of Cobourg early Saturday.

Northumberland OPP say around 12:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to a house fire reported at the corner of Leach Road and Rose Rose.

They found the home engulfed in flames.

OPP say no injuries were reported and said the home “sustained substantial damage.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A real estate sign outside of the home had said there was an open house planned later that day.

The three-bedroom home on 40 acres of land is listed at $1.5 million, according to the real estate agency.

more to come

