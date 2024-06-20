Regina yard sale stabbing sends 2 people to hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been taken to hospital after being stabbed while setting up a yard sale in Regina’s River Heights neighbourhood.

According to Regina police, around 11:30 a.m., two adults were approached by a male while setting up the sale before they were assaulted with a knife.

Police and EMS arrived and attended to the victims who were sent to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The suspect then fled the scene on the 4100 block of 17th Avenue.

Police say the injuries are considered non-life threatening and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.