Regina yard sale stabbing sends 2 people to hospital: police

Two people have been taken to hospital after being stabbed while setting up a yard sale in Regina’s River Heights neighbourhood.
According to Regina police, around 11:30 a.m., two adults were approached by a male while setting up the sale before they were assaulted with a knife.
The suspect then fled the scene on the 4100 block of 17th Avenue.
Police say the injuries are considered non-life threatening and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
