Crime

Regina yard sale stabbing sends 2 people to hospital: police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 6:33 pm
1 min read
Two people were stabbed while setting up a yard sale in Regina on June 20, 2024. View image in full screen
Two people were stabbed while setting up a yard sale in Regina on June 20, 2024. Jason Wood / Global News
Two people have been taken to hospital after being stabbed while setting up a yard sale in Regina’s River Heights neighbourhood.

According to Regina police, around 11:30 a.m., two adults were approached by a male while setting up the sale before they were assaulted with a knife.

Police and EMS arrived and attended to the victims who were sent to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. View image in full screen
Police and EMS arrived and attended to the victims who were sent to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Jason Wood / Global News
The suspect then fled the scene on the 4100 block of 17th Avenue.

Police say the injuries are considered non-life threatening and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

