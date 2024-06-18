Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Headline link
Sports

2 brothers among 2024 inductees for Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Two brothers who played professional football are among five people being inducted this year into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame.
Mike Crumb played eight seasons in the CFL, with B.C. and Toronto (1998-2005), while younger brother Jason Crumb played six seasons in the league, all with B.C. (2000-05).

Both are also Grey Cup champions, with Mike having won two league titles (2000, B.C.; 2004, Toronto) and Jason one (2000, B.C.).

The two also played junior football with the Okanagan Sun before going on to play university football and then leaving to play professionally.

Mike Crumb was a safety while Jason Crumb was a defensive back. Both are being inducted into the hall’s athlete section.

The remaining three inductees are all in the builder category.

Dan Martell helped conduct the first curling clinics in the Okanagan in the 1980s.

He has officiated provincial, national and world championship events, and has coached visually impaired teams for more than a decade, winning seven national titles.

Jack Hoy is a former university basketball player who played for Canada at the world university games in 1970.

He also coached the boys’ basketball team at Kelowna Secondary School team (1976-82) and served as the director of the very popular Western Canada Basketball Tournament for 25 years.

Joni Frei is a former university and professional softball player from Kelowna who’s been coaching for more than 20 years.

She also briefly coached the UBC Okanagan women’s team, which won the Canadian collegiate championship in 2021 during her tenure.

Frei also founded the East Africa-Canada exhibition series, which provides player, coach and umpire clinics.

The new members will be inducted on Nov. 21.

